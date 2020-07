Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel elevator microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

A must see 3 story luxury property in Shavano Park! Maintenance free living perfect for a busy lifestyle. Complete with an elevator and Viking brand stainless steel appliances. Do not miss out on this fabulous home in a gated community. Property is to be rented furnished.