4138 Mystic Sunrise Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Kirby AVAILABLE NOW!! - Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kirby! This home includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections! Wood laminate flooring through out, fire place, ceiling fans , central air/heat, 2 car garage and a fenced back yard! Master bedroom downstairs with full bathroom, and large walk in closet! Shopping nearby with easy access to 410,35, and IH 10. Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/9ae5f8f08f



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7ae2a32c-7fa2-4ea0-ba40-935d99f30ea4&source=Website



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5857878)