Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEW DUPLEX FOR RENT! - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEW COMMUNITY! EACH DUPLEX FEATURES OPEN CAPE COD DESIGN WITH SHUTTERS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES INCLUDING COFFERED CEILING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MORE. EACH UNIT HAS THEIR OWN BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY FENCING. TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE IS $20/MTH TO INCL AIR FILTER DELIVERY. NEW COMMUNITY CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND MILITARY BASES.



(RLNE5599218)