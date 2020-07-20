All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
406 E EVERGREEN ST
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

406 E EVERGREEN ST

406 East Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 East Evergreen Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer construction in Tobin Hill. Modern amenities in this historic neighborhood including enclosed garage. Private backyard with lush landscaping and gazebo. Open floor plan features wood floors, plantation shutters. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, stainless steel appliances with lots of counters and cabinets, walk-in pantry. 2 master bedrooms with full bathrooms. Front master has private porch overlooking the neighborhood. Water softener. This home is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have any available units?
406 E EVERGREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have?
Some of 406 E EVERGREEN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E EVERGREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
406 E EVERGREEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E EVERGREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 406 E EVERGREEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 406 E EVERGREEN ST offers parking.
Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 E EVERGREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have a pool?
No, 406 E EVERGREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 406 E EVERGREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E EVERGREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 E EVERGREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
