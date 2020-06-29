404 Carlisle Avenue

Amenities

Is a Gorgeous and SAFE apartment what you seek? Looking for modern living in a new gated community? Then, YOU. HAVE. ARRIVED! Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! ***Refrigerator , stove , washer and dryer*** Beautiful modern finishes including custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish light fixtures, decorative tile & vaulted ceilings! Open floor plan, with plenty of space. All conveniently located near UTRGV, HEB, Walmart, and dining. Schedule your appointment today! NO PETS ALLOWED