404 Carlisle Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Carlisle Avenue

404 Carlisle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 Carlisle Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Is a Gorgeous and SAFE apartment what you seek? Looking for modern living in a new gated community? Then, YOU. HAVE. ARRIVED! Come see this 2 bed/2 bath apartments with a state of the art security system and all appliances included! ***Refrigerator , stove , washer and dryer*** Beautiful modern finishes including custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish light fixtures, decorative tile & vaulted ceilings! Open floor plan, with plenty of space. All conveniently located near UTRGV, HEB, Walmart, and dining. Schedule your appointment today! NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have any available units?
404 Carlisle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 404 Carlisle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Carlisle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Carlisle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Carlisle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Carlisle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Carlisle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

