4026 Barrington Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home has large living/dining/family room with stone fireplace & hearth. Flexible plan- front bedroom could be office/study. Updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counters & white painted cabinets. Spacious Master Suite has sliding doors to extended wood deck & double covered patio. Four skylights give light airy feeling. Minimal yard care/backyard oasis for entertaining & relaxing fun. Near NE Baptist Hospital, Loop 410 & Wurzbach Parkway.

Flexible & open plan! Fourth bedroom could be a home office. Home is allergy free-all hard surface flooring. Extended covered patio/deck. Online App at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashiers check/money order delivered to KW, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. No cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.