All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4026 Barrington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4026 Barrington Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:05 AM

4026 Barrington Street

4026 Barrington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Marymont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4026 Barrington Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home has large living/dining/family room with stone fireplace & hearth. Flexible plan- front bedroom could be office/study. Updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counters & white painted cabinets. Spacious Master Suite has sliding doors to extended wood deck & double covered patio. Four skylights give light airy feeling. Minimal yard care/backyard oasis for entertaining & relaxing fun. Near NE Baptist Hospital, Loop 410 & Wurzbach Parkway.
Flexible & open plan! Fourth bedroom could be a home office. Home is allergy free-all hard surface flooring. Extended covered patio/deck. Online App at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashiers check/money order delivered to KW, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. No cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Barrington Street have any available units?
4026 Barrington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 Barrington Street have?
Some of 4026 Barrington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 Barrington Street currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Barrington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Barrington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Barrington Street is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Barrington Street offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Barrington Street offers parking.
Does 4026 Barrington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Barrington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Barrington Street have a pool?
No, 4026 Barrington Street does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Barrington Street have accessible units?
No, 4026 Barrington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Barrington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 Barrington Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio