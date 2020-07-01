4019 Vance Jackson

Amenities
Looking for a fabulous place to call home? Well you found it! The interior features will blow you away and include:
Granite Countertops
Stainless-Steel Home Grade Appliance Package
5-Burner Gas Range
Self-Cleaning Oven
Full-Size LG Front-Load Washer and Dryer
Double-Pane Energy-Efficient Windows
Large Private Outdoor Living Spaces
Wood-Plank Floors in Living Areas and Kitchen
Porcelain-Tile Floors in Bathroom
Plush Carpet in Bedrooms
Head out into the exciting community where you'll have access to the following amenities:
4,000 Square Foot Dog Park
30,000 Square Foot Center Lawn
Access Gates
Community Fire Pit
Outdoor Kitchens
Sparkling Swimming Pool
The location puts you near many favorite hot spots including La Cantera, the Rim, Pearl Brewery, the Medical Center, Riverwalk, and fantastic dining opportunities.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.