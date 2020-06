Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub carpet

- BEAUTIFUL POOL!!! 4 side brick spacious home, perfect for a large family with 4 bedrms, office & open floor plan. Master is down with walk-in closet. There's a stunning staircase w/spindles & it's open to below. Kitchen with island is great for entertaining & open to the living room. Relax by the fire in the Living room or catch some rays in the tropical backyard. Cool off in the pool this summer. Enjoy outside Spa & shower. Carpet recently replaced.



