Great single story, open, and bright home with flexible floor plan. Large kitchen with laundry room and pantry conveniently located. Arches and wall niches are great architectural details! Master bathroom has a great garden tub and plentiful storage. Backyard has a large patio and is nice and level for outdoor entertainment. Neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor! CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES ABOVE.