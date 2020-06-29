3942 Chimney Springs Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e05b65706b ---- Move In Special:\"50% for the first full month on a 13 month signed lease\". Beautiful One story three bedrooms, two bathrooms home. Open floor plan, kitchen with great storage space and lots of light. Great backyard with mature trees. Utility room inside. Two car garage. *Pets Allowed Upon approval *GREAT SCHOOLS *Move-In 7/09/19, Security Deposit $1,549, Cleaning Deposit $300**



