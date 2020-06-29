All apartments in San Antonio
3942 Chimney Springs Dr

3942 Chimney Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3942 Chimney Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e05b65706b ---- Move In Special:\"50% for the first full month on a 13 month signed lease\". Beautiful One story three bedrooms, two bathrooms home. Open floor plan, kitchen with great storage space and lots of light. Great backyard with mature trees. Utility room inside. Two car garage. *Pets Allowed Upon approval *GREAT SCHOOLS *Move-In 7/09/19, Security Deposit $1,549, Cleaning Deposit $300**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have any available units?
3942 Chimney Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have?
Some of 3942 Chimney Springs Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3942 Chimney Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3942 Chimney Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 Chimney Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 Chimney Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3942 Chimney Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

