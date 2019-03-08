3914 Goliad Frd

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a practically new single-family home in highly sought after East Central Independent School District! Tucked away in beautiful Southeast San Antonio, you'll be just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and other major employers. Be the first to live in this spectacular open concept home, perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Whether you are spending lazy days lounging in the spacious living room, or evenings hosting gatherings in the dining area, you will absolutely love the convenience this floorplan offers. The huge kitchen is fit for a master chef & features a large island big enough for four barstools, high end appliances, built-ins, and more. You'll feel like royalty in your palatial master suite complete with walk-in closet & a master bath you'll have to see to believe. Three other generously sized bedrooms feature a neutral color palette & are just waiting for your personal touch. With professional landscaping, a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining, and a private fenced-in backyard, the exterior is just as great as the freshly painted interior. Available for a multi-year lease, give yourself a tour today!