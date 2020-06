Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Feel the SECURITY of living in an upscale GATED community. Excellent schools and convenient to UTSA, shopping and the newest medical facilities. Home has 2 MASTER Bedrooms with full baths! One downstairs and one up. Open kitchen offering gas cooking and a huge island with built in sink. Living and master bedroom furnishing can stay along with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Surveillance security included in rent. House is 2400 sq ft including new addition