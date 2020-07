Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave accessible range

Fascinating 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in a gated community. Large backyard with brand new private fence and patio slab to enjoy your outside entertainment. Home has large family room to cherish those family gatherings. Downstairs bedroom is handicap accessible. Kitchen is equipped with Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. This is a perfect home to call home. Exterior recently redone.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.