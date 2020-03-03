3810 Blue Oak Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely single story home featuring arched doorways, high ceilings, cozy fireplace in the living room-The kitchen is a cooks dream too! Island Kitchen plan with new solid granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, brushed nickel fixtures, white faux wood blinds throughout. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.