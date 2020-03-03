All apartments in San Antonio
3810 Blue Oak Pass
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:55 PM

3810 Blue Oak Pass

3810 Blue Oak Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Blue Oak Pass, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

Lovely single story home featuring arched doorways, high ceilings, cozy fireplace in the living room-The kitchen is a cooks dream too! Island Kitchen plan with new solid granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, brushed nickel fixtures, white faux wood blinds throughout. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have any available units?
3810 Blue Oak Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have?
Some of 3810 Blue Oak Pass's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Blue Oak Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Blue Oak Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Blue Oak Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Blue Oak Pass is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass offer parking?
No, 3810 Blue Oak Pass does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Blue Oak Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have a pool?
No, 3810 Blue Oak Pass does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have accessible units?
No, 3810 Blue Oak Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Blue Oak Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Blue Oak Pass has units with dishwashers.
