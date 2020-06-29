All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3563 Horizon Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3563 Horizon Lake
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

3563 Horizon Lake

3563 Horizon Lake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3563 Horizon Lake, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and charming, open and spacious floor plan greets you in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large storage shed in the backyard. The home has new appliances, upgraded sink and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. It is located in a great neighborhood with easy access to schools, shopping and quick commutes to downtown. Ready for Immediate Move-In! Call today to schedule a showing.*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Cute and charming, open and spacious floor plan greets you in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large storage shed in the backyard. The home has new appliances, upgraded sink and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. It is located in a great neighborhood with easy access to schools, shopping and quick commutes to downtown.*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Horizon Lake have any available units?
3563 Horizon Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3563 Horizon Lake currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Horizon Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Horizon Lake pet-friendly?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake offer parking?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake does not offer parking.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake have a pool?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake have accessible units?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Horizon Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3563 Horizon Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3563 Horizon Lake has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio