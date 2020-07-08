All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 35 BRACHES PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
35 BRACHES PARK
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

35 BRACHES PARK

35 Braches Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Braches Park, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fd11810ff ---- Move-In 07/16/2019! Security Deposit $1595 ***Fantastic Rental Home Located in a Gated Community * 4 Bedroom home with open floor plan * Eat in Kitchen with Tile backsplash and Stainless Steele Oven, Cooktop, and Microwave * 4 Large Bedrooms * Master has walk in closet and full bath * Nice sized backyard * 1 Car Garage * Neighborhood has community park area * Great Location easy access to I-10, 410, 1604 * Close to the Medical Center & Shopping *

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Disposal Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 BRACHES PARK have any available units?
35 BRACHES PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 BRACHES PARK have?
Some of 35 BRACHES PARK's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 BRACHES PARK currently offering any rent specials?
35 BRACHES PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 BRACHES PARK pet-friendly?
No, 35 BRACHES PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 35 BRACHES PARK offer parking?
Yes, 35 BRACHES PARK offers parking.
Does 35 BRACHES PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 BRACHES PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 BRACHES PARK have a pool?
No, 35 BRACHES PARK does not have a pool.
Does 35 BRACHES PARK have accessible units?
No, 35 BRACHES PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 35 BRACHES PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 BRACHES PARK does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio