35 BRACHES PARK

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fd11810ff ---- Move-In 07/16/2019! Security Deposit $1595 ***Fantastic Rental Home Located in a Gated Community * 4 Bedroom home with open floor plan * Eat in Kitchen with Tile backsplash and Stainless Steele Oven, Cooktop, and Microwave * 4 Large Bedrooms * Master has walk in closet and full bath * Nice sized backyard * 1 Car Garage * Neighborhood has community park area * Great Location easy access to I-10, 410, 1604 * Close to the Medical Center & Shopping *
Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Disposal Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)