Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Bring your toothbrush rental. Minimum 1 month lease. Completely furnished down to the silverware and towels. Like-New rental! Open concept, living/dining, and kitchen with granite counters and EnergyStar stainless steel appliances with GAS range! Built by an Award Winning Nice size yard with privacy fencing. Biking distance to the Pearl and River Walk. Mahncke Park is a wonderful community. All utilities are included in the rent rate.