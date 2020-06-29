All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3438 Sunlit Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3438 Sunlit Grove
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3438 Sunlit Grove

3438 Sunlit Grove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3438 Sunlit Grove, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/875f6890b3 ---- *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* This spacious 3,267 sqft home is located pleasantly in a cul-de-sac.This home offers an open floor plan with a cozy fireplace in living room. Enjoy a movie night in the large second living area! Master bedroom located downstairs with separate shower and garden tub. Second bedroom downstairs & three additional great sized bedrooms located up stairs.Call for a showing today!! ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Easy Commute To 1604 Easy Commute To 281 Laundry Room Pets On A Case By Case Basis Spacious Backyard Storage Shed Out Back Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Sunlit Grove have any available units?
3438 Sunlit Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 Sunlit Grove have?
Some of 3438 Sunlit Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Sunlit Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Sunlit Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Sunlit Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 Sunlit Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3438 Sunlit Grove offer parking?
No, 3438 Sunlit Grove does not offer parking.
Does 3438 Sunlit Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Sunlit Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Sunlit Grove have a pool?
No, 3438 Sunlit Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Sunlit Grove have accessible units?
No, 3438 Sunlit Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Sunlit Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Sunlit Grove does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio