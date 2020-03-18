3401 RIVER WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unique one of a kind home-nature retreat hidden in heart of the city. Gorgeous views from every room.Tile floors down, wooden floors up. Enjoy hot summer days in sparkling, very private pool that is built into 850SF deck overlooking a secluded forest hideaway.Massive rock floor to ceiling fireplace in family rm w/20 ft ceilings.Upstairs loft w/balcony to gaze @ TX sky.Low maint.yard. Wonderful kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, gas cooking. GREAT LOCATION near med ctr & IH10!Pictures don't do it justice!