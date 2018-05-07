337 Vine St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 1st! Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 1st!



This newly renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath unit offers it all!! New flooring throughout, ceiling fans in all rooms, refrigerator and stove/oven included, washer connection, and a beautifully updated kitchen with all new granite counter tops and cabinets! Fenced back yard with a new backyard deck. You do not want to miss this gem!



SCHEDULE A SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/2343811039

APPLY HERE: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-d27f478d-9987-4ed9-8c05-36fe34f29cf8



The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5587381)