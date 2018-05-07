All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 337 Vine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
337 Vine St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

337 Vine St

337 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

337 Vine Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 1st! Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 1st!

This newly renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath unit offers it all!! New flooring throughout, ceiling fans in all rooms, refrigerator and stove/oven included, washer connection, and a beautifully updated kitchen with all new granite counter tops and cabinets! Fenced back yard with a new backyard deck. You do not want to miss this gem!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/2343811039
APPLY HERE: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-d27f478d-9987-4ed9-8c05-36fe34f29cf8

The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5587381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Vine St have any available units?
337 Vine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Vine St have?
Some of 337 Vine St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
337 Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 337 Vine St offer parking?
No, 337 Vine St does not offer parking.
Does 337 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Vine St have a pool?
No, 337 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 337 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 337 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio