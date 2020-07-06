329 AGENCY OAKS

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c28fa8f0cc ---- Move in 9/10/19*Security Deposit $1675, Cleaning Deposit $300 *Across the street from UTSA and close to USAA and the Medical Center *Large Three Bedroom home with Three Living and Two Dining Areas, plus a Study/Office *Game Room upstairs *Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and full bath *Two good sized secondary bedrooms *Utility Room upstairs *Two car garage *Tree filled lot with good sized backyard *Walking distance to the nature trail *Great Neighborhood and Super Schools!
Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)