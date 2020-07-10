All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

322 Brettonwood Drive

322 Brettonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 Brettonwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wilshire Terrace features oak hardwood flooring and big bright windows that allow plenty of natural light. The converted garage would make an ideal family room or could be used as a master suite and there is a large patio to extend living space to the outdoors. Convenient location near Fort Sam Houston and BAMC, the home is located within walking distance to Wilshire elementary school. Fresh interior paint, new window blinds and a new gas stove complete the package.
Single family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Brettonwood Drive have any available units?
322 Brettonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Brettonwood Drive have?
Some of 322 Brettonwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Brettonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Brettonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Brettonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Brettonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 322 Brettonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 322 Brettonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 322 Brettonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Brettonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Brettonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 322 Brettonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 322 Brettonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Brettonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Brettonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Brettonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
