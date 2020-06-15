319 S Flores St 209

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking

LUXURY LOFT 2BED/2BATHROOMS M209 - Property Id: 183397



Luxury residential 2/2 bath loft for rent



SPECIAL MOVE IN $ 500 FIRST MONTH + $500 DEPOSIT



Featuring:

- Open floor plan with lots of light.

- Hardwood floors.

- 12' high ceilings.

- Modern kitchens and bathroom.

- Washer and Dryer connections.

- Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

- All electric with individual meters.

- Cable and Broadband Wiring.

- 24/7 Security Cameras and optional exterior alarm system.

*Corner unit with lots of light

- Covered Parking. (Limited)

- Fenced and Automatic Gated Community.

- Additional Storage Available.



This space is centrally located across the street from HEB downtown, two blocks from UTSA with immediate access to IH35, IH10, H281 and H90

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183397

Property Id 183397



(RLNE5808180)