All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 319 S Flores St 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
319 S Flores St 209
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

319 S Flores St 209

319 South Flores Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

319 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
LUXURY LOFT 2BED/2BATHROOMS M209 - Property Id: 183397

Luxury residential 2/2 bath loft for rent

SPECIAL MOVE IN $ 500 FIRST MONTH + $500 DEPOSIT

Featuring:
- Open floor plan with lots of light.
- Hardwood floors.
- 12' high ceilings.
- Modern kitchens and bathroom.
- Washer and Dryer connections.
- Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
- All electric with individual meters.
- Cable and Broadband Wiring.
- 24/7 Security Cameras and optional exterior alarm system.
*Corner unit with lots of light
- Covered Parking. (Limited)
- Fenced and Automatic Gated Community.
- Additional Storage Available.

This space is centrally located across the street from HEB downtown, two blocks from UTSA with immediate access to IH35, IH10, H281 and H90
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183397
Property Id 183397

(RLNE5808180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S Flores St 209 have any available units?
319 S Flores St 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 S Flores St 209 have?
Some of 319 S Flores St 209's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 S Flores St 209 currently offering any rent specials?
319 S Flores St 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S Flores St 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 S Flores St 209 is pet friendly.
Does 319 S Flores St 209 offer parking?
Yes, 319 S Flores St 209 offers parking.
Does 319 S Flores St 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S Flores St 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S Flores St 209 have a pool?
No, 319 S Flores St 209 does not have a pool.
Does 319 S Flores St 209 have accessible units?
No, 319 S Flores St 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S Flores St 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 S Flores St 209 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio