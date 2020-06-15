319 S Flores St 209

Amenities
LUXURY LOFT 2BED/2BATHROOMS M209 - Property Id: 183397
Luxury residential 2/2 bath loft for rent
SPECIAL MOVE IN $ 500 FIRST MONTH + $500 DEPOSIT
Featuring:
- Open floor plan with lots of light.
- Hardwood floors.
- 12' high ceilings.
- Modern kitchens and bathroom.
- Washer and Dryer connections.
- Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
- All electric with individual meters.
- Cable and Broadband Wiring.
- 24/7 Security Cameras and optional exterior alarm system.
*Corner unit with lots of light
- Covered Parking. (Limited)
- Fenced and Automatic Gated Community.
- Additional Storage Available.
This space is centrally located across the street from HEB downtown, two blocks from UTSA with immediate access to IH35, IH10, H281 and H90
