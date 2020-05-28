308 HALLIDAY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Completely remodeled energy efficient casita on almost half an acre less than 5 min from downtown, Southtown and a walk to Lonestar Brewery yet you feel like you're in the country. Citrus and pear trees surround you with peace and quiet. Beautiful one bedroom one bath historic home remodeled, controlled access (automatic gate),central AC, wood floors, SS Appliances privacy, and tranquility. No shared walls and two covered balconies. Dnstairs workshop with 1/2 bath av. to tenant ONLY for an extra $400.