All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 308 HALLIDAY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
308 HALLIDAY AVE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

308 HALLIDAY AVE

308 Halliday Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

308 Halliday Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Completely remodeled energy efficient casita on almost half an acre less than 5 min from downtown, Southtown and a walk to Lonestar Brewery yet you feel like you're in the country. Citrus and pear trees surround you with peace and quiet. Beautiful one bedroom one bath historic home remodeled, controlled access (automatic gate),central AC, wood floors, SS Appliances privacy, and tranquility. No shared walls and two covered balconies. Dnstairs workshop with 1/2 bath av. to tenant ONLY for an extra $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have any available units?
308 HALLIDAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have?
Some of 308 HALLIDAY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 HALLIDAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
308 HALLIDAY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 HALLIDAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE offer parking?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have a pool?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 HALLIDAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 HALLIDAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio