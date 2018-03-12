All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
307 Tipton Avenue
307 Tipton Avenue

307 Tipton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

307 Tipton Ave, San Antonio, TX 78204
Thelka

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated contemporary interior style with an open floor concept private home in a quiet location across the street from Knox Early Childhood School, close to Hwy I-10 and 281, downtown, and walk-in distance from the Mission Concepcion Park. Renovations and upgrades include- bright modern kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and lots of cabinet spaces; 2 separate bedrooms with walk-in closets; main bedroom is connected to the bright and outfitted full bathroom; barn-doors in the master bedroom. Covered porch from and completely fenced back and front yard; shed in the backyard is for extra storage. Washer/dryer hock up. 1-2 year lease available.

(RLNE4844319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Tipton Avenue have any available units?
307 Tipton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Tipton Avenue have?
Some of 307 Tipton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Tipton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 Tipton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Tipton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 Tipton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 307 Tipton Avenue offer parking?
No, 307 Tipton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 307 Tipton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Tipton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Tipton Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 Tipton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 Tipton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 Tipton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Tipton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Tipton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
