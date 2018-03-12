307 Tipton Avenue

Amenities

Fully renovated contemporary interior style with an open floor concept private home in a quiet location across the street from Knox Early Childhood School, close to Hwy I-10 and 281, downtown, and walk-in distance from the Mission Concepcion Park. Renovations and upgrades include- bright modern kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and lots of cabinet spaces; 2 separate bedrooms with walk-in closets; main bedroom is connected to the bright and outfitted full bathroom; barn-doors in the master bedroom. Covered porch from and completely fenced back and front yard; shed in the backyard is for extra storage. Washer/dryer hock up. 1-2 year lease available.



(RLNE4844319)