Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL BILLS PAID!!! Great single Story 3 bdrm/1bath unit in newly renovated TriPlex. ALL BILLS PAID!! No Carpet at all. Each room has its own AC unit so no need to freeze anyone out. Private entry, Shared Laundry onsite. 15 min Bike/Scooter ride away from Broadway and The Pearl. Minutes away from downtown. Cant beat this deal for this area. WONT LAST LONG !!