3026 Aspen Meadow
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:31 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3026 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3026 Aspen Meadow has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Aspen Meadow have?
Some of 3026 Aspen Meadow's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Aspen Meadow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Aspen Meadow does offer parking.
Does 3026 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3026 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3026 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
