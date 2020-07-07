All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A

300 East Basse Road · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
Community Amenities

Night Patrol
Public Transportation
Recycling
Assigned Parking In A Stacked Garage
Bike Racks
Bocce Ball Court
Business Center
Carport
City View
Clubhouse
Common Area Terraces Overlooking Main Street and The Urban Excitement
Controlled Gate Access
Course Level Parking Location
Course View
Courtyard View
Designer Plumbing and Lighting Fixtures
Elevator
First Level Parking Location
Fitness Center
Four Relaxing Courtyards
Free Weights
Granite Counter Tops with Under Mount Sink
Master Bath Featuring A Garden Oval Tub
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Outdoor Grills and Arbor Seating
Package Receiving
Pool View
Pre-Wired For High Speed Internet Access
Recreation Room
Short Term Lease
Speaking Staff
Sundeck
Two Extraordinary Resort-Style Pools
Wet Bar, Butler Pantry and Separate Breakfast Area*
Wi-Fi Surround In All Common Areas

Apartment Amenities

Handrails
9 Ceilings
A Variety Of Alcoves
Air Conditioner
Black On Black Ge Appliances with Built-In Microwave
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Computer Desk*
Built-In Wardrobes and Separate Water Closet In Master Bath*
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Crown Molding In Living and Dining Room Of All Traditional Style Units
Designer Cut Pile Carpeting
Designer Hardware and Fixtures
Dishwasher
Disposal
Electronic Thermostat
Elegant Dining Room with Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen
Extra Exterior Storage Space*
Formal Living Room
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Full Size Washer and Dr Yer Connections
Island Kitchen and Wine Rack*
Large Private Terrace Or Balcony
Large Walk-In Closets and Linen Closets with Ample Shelving
Master Bath Featuring Natural Travertine Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have any available units?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have?
Some of 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A currently offering any rent specials?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A pet-friendly?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A offer parking?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A offers parking.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have a pool?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A has a pool.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have accessible units?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: A5A has units with dishwashers.

