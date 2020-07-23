All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

2914 Aspen Meadow

2914 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
2914 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2914 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Aspen Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 2914 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2914 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Aspen Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
