291 RIVERDALE DR

Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located near St. Mary's. School directly across the street. New wooden and iron fence all around home. New concrete driveway for your vehicles. Large open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms and a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Utility room inside. Refrigerator and gas stove is included. There is a garage apartment in the rear with a 1 bedroom, living room and full kitchen that can be rented as well. Total rent will be 1350.00 Call listing agent for details.