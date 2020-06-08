All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2828 South Flores Street
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

2828 South Flores Street

2828 South Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

2828 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Englewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen TV;s with CD/DVD players;washer & dryer; tile tub surround; tiled back splash in kitchen; jetted tub; cozy balcony overlooking beautiful landscaped tropical courtyard with relaxing water fountain; pool with outdoor cooking facilities; fitness center; rooftop terrace with gorgeous view of downtown; controlled & monitored building access; controlled vehicle entrance; two-car covered assigned parking spaces; well-lighted parking lot and spaces; wireless connection; ceiling fans; cable; elevator; ramp; handicapped accessible; key less entry,

Located at 1331 South Flores near San Antonios burgeoning Art District, South End Lofts is minutes away from all major transportation hubs and conveniently close to sports and entertainment centers, theaters, art museums, clubs, restaurants, and boutiques. Area highlights include:

Art District
Blue Star
Say Si performance art
South Town
SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK

Other Development Plans
River expansion from Blue Star past the Big Tex art spaces to the Mission Trail for biking, jogging, or strolling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 South Flores Street have any available units?
2828 South Flores Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 South Flores Street have?
Some of 2828 South Flores Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 South Flores Street currently offering any rent specials?
2828 South Flores Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 South Flores Street pet-friendly?
No, 2828 South Flores Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2828 South Flores Street offer parking?
Yes, 2828 South Flores Street does offer parking.
Does 2828 South Flores Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 South Flores Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 South Flores Street have a pool?
Yes, 2828 South Flores Street has a pool.
Does 2828 South Flores Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2828 South Flores Street has accessible units.
Does 2828 South Flores Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 South Flores Street does not have units with dishwashers.
