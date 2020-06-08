2828 South Flores Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking pool media room

Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen TV;s with CD/DVD players;washer & dryer; tile tub surround; tiled back splash in kitchen; jetted tub; cozy balcony overlooking beautiful landscaped tropical courtyard with relaxing water fountain; pool with outdoor cooking facilities; fitness center; rooftop terrace with gorgeous view of downtown; controlled & monitored building access; controlled vehicle entrance; two-car covered assigned parking spaces; well-lighted parking lot and spaces; wireless connection; ceiling fans; cable; elevator; ramp; handicapped accessible; key less entry,



Located at 1331 South Flores near San Antonios burgeoning Art District, South End Lofts is minutes away from all major transportation hubs and conveniently close to sports and entertainment centers, theaters, art museums, clubs, restaurants, and boutiques. Area highlights include:



Art District

Blue Star

Say Si performance art

South Town

SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK



Other Development Plans

River expansion from Blue Star past the Big Tex art spaces to the Mission Trail for biking, jogging, or strolling