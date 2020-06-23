2814 Sunset Bend

Amenities

This gorgeous home located in Miller Ranch subdivision is in like-new condition. This large, spacious home has lots of room to relax and play. The master suite is downstairs with full on suite bathroom that features a separate shower & garden tub. Four additional bedrooms upstairs with large game room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Back yard has large covered patio as well front & back sprinkler system. Won't last long!