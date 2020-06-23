All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2814 Sunset Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2814 Sunset Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2814 Sunset Bend

2814 Sunset Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2814 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This gorgeous home located in Miller Ranch subdivision is in like-new condition. This large, spacious home has lots of room to relax and play. The master suite is downstairs with full on suite bathroom that features a separate shower & garden tub. Four additional bedrooms upstairs with large game room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Back yard has large covered patio as well front & back sprinkler system. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Sunset Bend have any available units?
2814 Sunset Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Sunset Bend have?
Some of 2814 Sunset Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Sunset Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Sunset Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Sunset Bend pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Sunset Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2814 Sunset Bend offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Sunset Bend does offer parking.
Does 2814 Sunset Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Sunset Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Sunset Bend have a pool?
No, 2814 Sunset Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Sunset Bend have accessible units?
No, 2814 Sunset Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Sunset Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Sunset Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio