San Antonio, TX
2506 Inwood View Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

2506 Inwood View Dr

2506 Inwood View Drive · (210) 542-7092
Location

2506 Inwood View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2590 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and well maintained, spacious home in desirable gated Inwood Forest! Central location! Home includes 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths sitting on a huge culdesac. Two living areas, separate dining room, breakfast area, kitchen open floor plan looking out to a very large backyard which includes an in-ground lagoon pool with outdoor shower, large deck and a covered patio. Great space for family gatherings! Some updates include fresh paint, granite countertops throughout, lighting fixtures, new water heater and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Inwood View Dr have any available units?
2506 Inwood View Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Inwood View Dr have?
Some of 2506 Inwood View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Inwood View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Inwood View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Inwood View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Inwood View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2506 Inwood View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Inwood View Dr does offer parking.
Does 2506 Inwood View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Inwood View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Inwood View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2506 Inwood View Dr has a pool.
Does 2506 Inwood View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2506 Inwood View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Inwood View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Inwood View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
