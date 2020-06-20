2506 Inwood View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool

Gorgeous and well maintained, spacious home in desirable gated Inwood Forest! Central location! Home includes 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths sitting on a huge culdesac. Two living areas, separate dining room, breakfast area, kitchen open floor plan looking out to a very large backyard which includes an in-ground lagoon pool with outdoor shower, large deck and a covered patio. Great space for family gatherings! Some updates include fresh paint, granite countertops throughout, lighting fixtures, new water heater and