2434 Eland Dr
2434 Eland Dr

2434 Eland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Eland Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Amazing freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home centrally located on a cul-de-sac! This cozy home features beautiful ceramic tile, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new HVAC system! Easy access to I-410, I-10, 281 and close to shopping/entertainment! Don't delay and schedule your showing before this beauty is gone! Online Application fee $60 per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, subject to restrictions and approval.

(RLNE5715952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Eland Dr have any available units?
2434 Eland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Eland Dr have?
Some of 2434 Eland Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Eland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Eland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Eland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Eland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Eland Dr offer parking?
No, 2434 Eland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2434 Eland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Eland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Eland Dr have a pool?
No, 2434 Eland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Eland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2434 Eland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Eland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Eland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

