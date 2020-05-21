2434 Eland Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Amazing freshly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home centrally located on a cul-de-sac! This cozy home features beautiful ceramic tile, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new HVAC system! Easy access to I-410, I-10, 281 and close to shopping/entertainment! Don't delay and schedule your showing before this beauty is gone! Online Application fee $60 per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, subject to restrictions and approval.



(RLNE5715952)