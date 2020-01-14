243 Beverly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Large spacious home on a corner lot with 2 large living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of storage, formal dining, study/office or can be used as an extra bedroom, large backyard.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557016)