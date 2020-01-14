All apartments in San Antonio
Location

243 Beverly Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large spacious home on a corner lot with 2 large living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of storage, formal dining, study/office or can be used as an extra bedroom, large backyard.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Beverly Dr have any available units?
243 Beverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 243 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
243 Beverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 243 Beverly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 243 Beverly Dr offer parking?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 243 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Beverly Dr have a pool?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 243 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Beverly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Beverly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
