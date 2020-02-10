235 JEMISON ST

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Special pricing for theses rentals! 1st month $900, 2nd month $1,000, then your set rental amount will start for the $1,100 the 3rd month!! Deposit can be split into 2 installment payments, half due before move-in, the other is to be paid with the second months rent ($550). New Shipping container Fourplex. Recycling shipping containers is very eco-friendly. All units are 3 bedroom, 2 bath, w/ large open living area. Kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counters, SS appliances, self closing drawers, and farm house pipe shelving.