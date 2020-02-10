All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 235 JEMISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
235 JEMISON ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

235 JEMISON ST

235 Jemison Street · (210) 366-1162 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

235 Jemison Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Special pricing for theses rentals! 1st month $900, 2nd month $1,000, then your set rental amount will start for the $1,100 the 3rd month!! Deposit can be split into 2 installment payments, half due before move-in, the other is to be paid with the second months rent ($550). New Shipping container Fourplex. Recycling shipping containers is very eco-friendly. All units are 3 bedroom, 2 bath, w/ large open living area. Kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counters, SS appliances, self closing drawers, and farm house pipe shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 JEMISON ST have any available units?
235 JEMISON ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 235 JEMISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
235 JEMISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 JEMISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 235 JEMISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 235 JEMISON ST offer parking?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 235 JEMISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 JEMISON ST have a pool?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 235 JEMISON ST have accessible units?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 235 JEMISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 JEMISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 JEMISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 235 JEMISON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity