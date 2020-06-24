All apartments in San Antonio
230 Nash Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

230 Nash Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Spacious 3/2 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Lovely 3/2 home available in Fairlawn! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Huge family room with full bath. Could be used as master suite. Renovated bathroom with large walk in shower. Fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. Available for immediate move in. Apply at office with application and deposit.

(RLNE4673113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Nash Blvd. have any available units?
230 Nash Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Nash Blvd. have?
Some of 230 Nash Blvd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Nash Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
230 Nash Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Nash Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Nash Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 230 Nash Blvd. offer parking?
No, 230 Nash Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 230 Nash Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Nash Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Nash Blvd. have a pool?
No, 230 Nash Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 230 Nash Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 230 Nash Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Nash Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Nash Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
