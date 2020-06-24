230 Nash Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Lovely 3/2 home available in Fairlawn! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Huge family room with full bath. Could be used as master suite. Renovated bathroom with large walk in shower. Fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. Available for immediate move in. Apply at office with application and deposit.



(RLNE4673113)