READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street. Neighborhood has pool and play area. A park across the street to enjoy outdoor time. This home has been wonderfully maintained by the current tenants, you won't be disappointed to show this one. Close to shopping, eating places and so much more. The HEB is one of the best for a quick shopping within minutes. Elementary and MS just minutes from the home and a golf course close too. Easy access to Blanco Road and 1604 and more shops. CALL YOUR AGENT today.