2263 Regency Point

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally adorable single story home in North Central San Antonio. Great location! Close to airport, medical center, La Cantera, walk to Phil Harderger Park and to Natural Grocer. Close to HEB and the ER. 25 min to Riverwalk! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a nice partially remodeled open kitchen that looks into the living room. Relax by the fire place. House has a second living area/office and nice yard. Newer fence and wooden deck. Hang out under the new canopy and enjoy the flowers. Bonus one car garage and a 20x10 storage shed. Garage is not large enough for cars but the private driveway holds 4 cars. Use the garage and storage shed to store your furniture or belongings if needed. Dont pass this one up! Great house in an awesome location.