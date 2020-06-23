All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2263 Regency Point

2263 Regency Point
Location

2263 Regency Point, San Antonio, TX 78231
Castle Hills Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally adorable single story home in North Central San Antonio. Great location! Close to airport, medical center, La Cantera, walk to Phil Harderger Park and to Natural Grocer. Close to HEB and the ER. 25 min to Riverwalk! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a nice partially remodeled open kitchen that looks into the living room. Relax by the fire place. House has a second living area/office and nice yard. Newer fence and wooden deck. Hang out under the new canopy and enjoy the flowers. Bonus one car garage and a 20x10 storage shed. Garage is not large enough for cars but the private driveway holds 4 cars. Use the garage and storage shed to store your furniture or belongings if needed. Dont pass this one up! Great house in an awesome location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Regency Point have any available units?
2263 Regency Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 Regency Point have?
Some of 2263 Regency Point's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Regency Point currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Regency Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Regency Point pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Regency Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2263 Regency Point offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Regency Point offers parking.
Does 2263 Regency Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 Regency Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Regency Point have a pool?
No, 2263 Regency Point does not have a pool.
Does 2263 Regency Point have accessible units?
No, 2263 Regency Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Regency Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 Regency Point does not have units with dishwashers.
