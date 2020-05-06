2230 DEWEY PT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath home backing to a greenbelt in the quaint, gated Enclave at Westover Woods. Exceptional layout with all bedrooms down & multi-functional gameroom upstairs. 4th bedroom is off the entry & would make a great study/office. Kitchen has ss appliances, island, breakfast bar, & extensive storage space. Spacious master boasts double vanity and separate tub & shower. New roof in 2015, new HVAC in 2016, new paint & carpet in 2019. Close to 151, 1604, LAFB. Sought after NISD. Owner pays HOA.