2226 W Gramercy Pl
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

2226 W Gramercy Pl

2226 West Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2226 West Gramercy Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute cottage is separate from the main home and has so much charm.One bedroom, one full bathroom. Lrg 13x12 room downstairs could be guest room (no closet).Living room has an open floor plan.Comes with washer/dryer.Two car garage w/remote.Relax outside in the beautiful patio area.Located in the historic Monticello Park neighborhood.Owner will maintain the yard and pay water bill.Sorry no pets,because there is no fenced in area, no cats.Close to Trinity & Incarnate Word Colleges, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have any available units?
2226 W Gramercy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2226 W Gramercy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2226 W Gramercy Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 W Gramercy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2226 W Gramercy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2226 W Gramercy Pl does offer parking.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 W Gramercy Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have a pool?
No, 2226 W Gramercy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have accessible units?
No, 2226 W Gramercy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 W Gramercy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 W Gramercy Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 W Gramercy Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
