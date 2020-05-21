2226 W Gramercy Pl

Amenities

This cute cottage is separate from the main home and has so much charm.One bedroom, one full bathroom. Lrg 13x12 room downstairs could be guest room (no closet).Living room has an open floor plan.Comes with washer/dryer.Two car garage w/remote.Relax outside in the beautiful patio area.Located in the historic Monticello Park neighborhood.Owner will maintain the yard and pay water bill.Sorry no pets,because there is no fenced in area, no cats.Close to Trinity & Incarnate Word Colleges, and much more.