222 Funston Pl

Amenities
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge Sunroom, Separate Study/Office * Spacious Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Walk-In Pantry * Large Separate Dining Room, Faux Fireplace in Living * Front & Side Entrance into Unit * Pets Case-by-Case * Owner Pays Water/Sewer
(RLNE5767032)