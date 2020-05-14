All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

222 Funston Pl

222 Funston Pl · (210) 826-1616
Location

222 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Funston Pl · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
SPACIOUS MAHNCKE PARK DUPLEX - Fantastic Downstairs Duplex Unit in Popular Mahncke Park * Completely Repainted Interior, Brand-New Central A/C * Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors Throughout * Flexible 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Floorplan w/ Huge Sunroom, Separate Study/Office * Spacious Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Walk-In Pantry * Large Separate Dining Room, Faux Fireplace in Living * Front & Side Entrance into Unit * Pets Case-by-Case * Owner Pays Water/Sewer

(RLNE5767032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Funston Pl have any available units?
222 Funston Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Funston Pl have?
Some of 222 Funston Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Funston Pl currently offering any rent specials?
222 Funston Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Funston Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Funston Pl is pet friendly.
Does 222 Funston Pl offer parking?
No, 222 Funston Pl does not offer parking.
Does 222 Funston Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Funston Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Funston Pl have a pool?
No, 222 Funston Pl does not have a pool.
Does 222 Funston Pl have accessible units?
No, 222 Funston Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Funston Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Funston Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
