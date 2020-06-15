222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600

Amenities

Ready to be the envy of all your friends? This luxury high-rise community has it all, plus it's right on the Riverwalk! This premier property is a mix of luxury apartments, offices, retail and executive housing. Community amenities include: Furnished corporate apartments for short term rental Ticket concierge services Adjacent covered parking Ice makers in each Tower Valet trash removal Recycling program Onsite dry cleaning and alterations Dry cleaning delivery Bike storage Package Delivery Services Monitored entrances Call-up door release for guests 24 hour emergency on-call maintenance Online service requests Guest suites In-Home Features: Diect Fiber access Custom window treatments Designer color schemes Granite countertops Individually metered HVAC systems 9-13 foot ceilings Downtown skyline views Ceiling fans in all bedrooms Washer/dryer connections Walk in closets * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.