Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600

222 East Houston Street · (210) 338-8481
Location

222 East Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest suite
trash valet
Ready to be the envy of all your friends? This luxury high-rise community has it all, plus it's right on the Riverwalk! This premier property is a mix of luxury apartments, offices, retail and executive housing. Community amenities include: Furnished corporate apartments for short term rental Ticket concierge services Adjacent covered parking Ice makers in each Tower Valet trash removal Recycling program Onsite dry cleaning and alterations Dry cleaning delivery Bike storage Package Delivery Services Monitored entrances Call-up door release for guests 24 hour emergency on-call maintenance Online service requests Guest suites In-Home Features: Diect Fiber access Custom window treatments Designer color schemes Granite countertops Individually metered HVAC systems 9-13 foot ceilings Downtown skyline views Ceiling fans in all bedrooms Washer/dryer connections Walk in closets * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have any available units?
222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have?
Some of 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 currently offering any rent specials?
222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 pet-friendly?
No, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 offer parking?
Yes, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 does offer parking.
Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have a pool?
No, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 does not have a pool.
Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have accessible units?
No, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E. HOUSTON Suite 600 does not have units with dishwashers.
