Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Freshly paint through all these Great Two Story Contemporary Home located in the Community of ENCINO RIDGE. New laminated floors replacing all Carpet. Two Living Areas, Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining, Eat-In Island Kitchen, Game Room and ALL Bedrooms Upstairs. Master Features Walk-In Closet, Tub/Shower Separate (GARDEN TUB). Shopping & Dining. Excellent location access 281 in 2 minutes. COME AND RENT IT !!!! THIS ONE IS NOT GOING TO LAST !!