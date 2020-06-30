All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21902 Tower Ter
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

21902 Tower Ter

21902 Tower Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21902 Tower Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
~Beautiful 3/2/2 single story home in Encino Ridge that is ready for immediate move-in!~Freshly painted interior, new vinyl plank installed in the living, dining, & study~Open floorplan w/spacious living area~Kitchen w/breakfast nook, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & counterspace~Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms & has a walk-in closet~Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower, separate vanities~Study/office off of the living room~Great NEISD schools, including Johnson HS~Small dogs ok~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21902 Tower Ter have any available units?
21902 Tower Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21902 Tower Ter have?
Some of 21902 Tower Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21902 Tower Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21902 Tower Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21902 Tower Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 21902 Tower Ter is pet friendly.
Does 21902 Tower Ter offer parking?
Yes, 21902 Tower Ter offers parking.
Does 21902 Tower Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21902 Tower Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21902 Tower Ter have a pool?
No, 21902 Tower Ter does not have a pool.
Does 21902 Tower Ter have accessible units?
No, 21902 Tower Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21902 Tower Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21902 Tower Ter has units with dishwashers.

