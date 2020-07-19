All apartments in San Antonio
21831 Prospect Hill

21831 Prospect Hill · No Longer Available
Location

21831 Prospect Hill, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two story on a corner lot in Promontory Pointe subdivision. Three bedrooms upstairs, fourth bedroom downstairs that can be used as study/office. Spacious master suite includes a separate shower and garden tub. The kitchen is open to the breakfast and family room. Refirgerator. Separate formal dining room. Gameroom upstairs. Great patio and yard for entertaining, relaxing with family and friends. Easy walk to community pool and park. Easy access to Blanco Road, Loop 1604, and Highway 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21831 Prospect Hill have any available units?
21831 Prospect Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21831 Prospect Hill have?
Some of 21831 Prospect Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21831 Prospect Hill currently offering any rent specials?
21831 Prospect Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21831 Prospect Hill pet-friendly?
No, 21831 Prospect Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21831 Prospect Hill offer parking?
Yes, 21831 Prospect Hill offers parking.
Does 21831 Prospect Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21831 Prospect Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21831 Prospect Hill have a pool?
Yes, 21831 Prospect Hill has a pool.
Does 21831 Prospect Hill have accessible units?
No, 21831 Prospect Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 21831 Prospect Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 21831 Prospect Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
