21831 Prospect Hill

Beautiful two story on a corner lot in Promontory Pointe subdivision. Three bedrooms upstairs, fourth bedroom downstairs that can be used as study/office. Spacious master suite includes a separate shower and garden tub. The kitchen is open to the breakfast and family room. Refirgerator. Separate formal dining room. Gameroom upstairs. Great patio and yard for entertaining, relaxing with family and friends. Easy walk to community pool and park. Easy access to Blanco Road, Loop 1604, and Highway 281.