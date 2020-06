Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 4 BEDR/ 2.5 BATHS in the heart of Stone Oak, right off Blanco Rd. at Stone Oak Villas. First time rental, everything is new. Linens, kitchen utensils, washer and dryer and one yard service a month included in the rent. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedr. with sitting area, full bath and walk in closet. NE Schools, Wilderness Oak, Lopez and Regan. Prime location with easy access to 1604, Shopping centers, restaurants and hospitals. Schedule a showing today !!!!!