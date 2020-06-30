215 West Magnolia - 02

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet, well maintained garage apartment behind the Magnolia Terrace Apartments in Historic Monte Vista. This hidden gem is an excellent value in a highly sought location near downtown, the Pearl and area colleges/universities. With approximately 600 square feet, the apartment home features gleaming pine floors and is equipped with window A/C, gas furnace and a full kitchen with gas stove, frost free refrigerator and ample cabinet and counter space. Gas, water and garbage collection included in rent.