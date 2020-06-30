All apartments in San Antonio
215 West Magnolia - 02

215 W Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

215 W Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet, well maintained garage apartment behind the Magnolia Terrace Apartments in Historic Monte Vista. This hidden gem is an excellent value in a highly sought location near downtown, the Pearl and area colleges/universities. With approximately 600 square feet, the apartment home features gleaming pine floors and is equipped with window A/C, gas furnace and a full kitchen with gas stove, frost free refrigerator and ample cabinet and counter space. Gas, water and garbage collection included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have any available units?
215 West Magnolia - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have?
Some of 215 West Magnolia - 02's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West Magnolia - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Magnolia - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Magnolia - 02 pet-friendly?
No, 215 West Magnolia - 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 215 West Magnolia - 02 offers parking.
Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West Magnolia - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have a pool?
No, 215 West Magnolia - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have accessible units?
No, 215 West Magnolia - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Magnolia - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Magnolia - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.

