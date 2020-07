Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

214 Villareal St - FIRST TIME RENTAL! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home boast a new updated kitchen. This home has many windows with lots of natural light. Home is painted a a neutral color that will go with any decor. The back yard has mature trees great to outdoor partying and bbq. This home is near shopping areas, easy access to I10 and I 37 interchange. Minutes from downtown, the Pearl or Brooks City Base shopping.



(RLNE5326109)