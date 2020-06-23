21234 RIO SABINAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Love the floor plan of this amazing home in the middle of a small gated community. It sits far from the traffic, yet has easy access to best rated schools ( Encino Park Elementary rated 10 out of 10, Tejeda Middle rated 9 out of 10, Johnson High rated 9 out of 10). If you enjoy out door air, it has a big covered patio in the back with screens to keep mosquitoes and bugs out. It has beautiful granite countertops, matches with solid hardwood floors and tiles. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!