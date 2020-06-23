All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
21234 RIO SABINAL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21234 RIO SABINAL

21234 Rio Sabinal · No Longer Available
Location

21234 Rio Sabinal, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love the floor plan of this amazing home in the middle of a small gated community. It sits far from the traffic, yet has easy access to best rated schools ( Encino Park Elementary rated 10 out of 10, Tejeda Middle rated 9 out of 10, Johnson High rated 9 out of 10). If you enjoy out door air, it has a big covered patio in the back with screens to keep mosquitoes and bugs out. It has beautiful granite countertops, matches with solid hardwood floors and tiles. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21234 RIO SABINAL have any available units?
21234 RIO SABINAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21234 RIO SABINAL have?
Some of 21234 RIO SABINAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21234 RIO SABINAL currently offering any rent specials?
21234 RIO SABINAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21234 RIO SABINAL pet-friendly?
No, 21234 RIO SABINAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21234 RIO SABINAL offer parking?
Yes, 21234 RIO SABINAL does offer parking.
Does 21234 RIO SABINAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21234 RIO SABINAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21234 RIO SABINAL have a pool?
No, 21234 RIO SABINAL does not have a pool.
Does 21234 RIO SABINAL have accessible units?
No, 21234 RIO SABINAL does not have accessible units.
Does 21234 RIO SABINAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 21234 RIO SABINAL does not have units with dishwashers.
